Festival of Lights: Stone Hedge Golf Course readies for holiday season

The holidays may be months away, but work on The Festival of Lights in Wyoming County has been ongoing for months

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It may be August, but some have been busy preparing for the holiday season for months now.

The work has been going on for months to prep Stone Hedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock Township for its annual holiday light display: The Festival of Lights.

“I think about it while we’re actually doing the original drive-thru from the year before and I’m trying to think of new things I can add that the kids would like and adults, too. So I start then, thought-process-wise and then by February, we are starting to build displays, put light on them and get ready," said Karen Force of Stone Hedge Golf Course.

This summer, for the first time, Force and others have been making their very own designs.

“We actually enlarge pictures, draw them on cardboard, and then that goes to the welder, he builds the frames, that comes back to me and my daughter and I put all the lights on in our garage.”

Because it is a drive-thru display, no matter what happens with the COVID crisis, the folks here say people will be able to enjoy it this holiday season.

"This is something we can still do and will still bring some holiday joy and cheer to people," said Force.

In fact, because there might not be a whole lot else for people to do safely, there may be more people than usual coming to see the lights here come December or people who come again and again, she added.

“Even if you went through once you can’t see it all really and grasp it all one time through.”

Crews will start setting the display up on the golf course in October.