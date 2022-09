Organizers ended the fair one day early because of wet weather.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — The last day of the Wyoming County Fair in Meshoppen has been canceled because of weather conditions.

Fair organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday morning.

Officials said inclement weather and the possibility of flooding conditions force them to close.

The Wyoming County fair kicked off last Wednesday and was scheduled to run through Labor Day.