Working through the snow in Wyoming County

Folks in the Tunkhannock area are taking the winter weather in stride.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The streets were quiet in downtown Tunkhannock after many businesses closed for the day.

But there are no days off for Ryan Taylor and his son Corey.

Taylor has been working since 1 a.m, pulling double duty: plowing the streets overnight, then shoveling the sidewalk outside of the Trehab Community Resource Center, where he works during the day.

"I'm sure I'll probably be going out again a bit later on. We're still offering telehealth services through the center, so we've been still pretty busy during the day, even when it's snowing."

Newswatch 16 saw crews out on Route 6 trying to keep up with the storm as it got worse throughout the afternoon.

"Hey, it's part of the winter, right? We got a couple more months left, so just got to take it one day at a time," said Gregory Habeeb, who was out walking his dogs in Factoryville this morning.

"I believe it's gonna progress into getting worse for the next day or so, but that's Pennsylvania weather!" said Dan Delekta, who's from Michigan but was here in Tunkhannock visiting his girlfriend.

The folks over at Gay's True Value in Tunkhannock count on that Pennsylvania weather to bring in more customers.

"Actually, I feel like this year we've had more snow than we've had in the past. So the snowstorm we had in December and the one we're having today. It's just been fantastic. Businesses like ours that sell these kinds of things thrive on bad winters," said owner Dan Gay.

The business usually gets deliveries on Tuesday mornings, but the supplier already called and said the truck won't be making it due to the tractor-trailer ban. Fortunately, this isn't Gay's first rodeo, and he was prepared for that. Good thing, too, because he's already sold half his stock of snow blowers.

"We did have a lot of people that were prepping, but there are always those last-minute ones that don't realize it. They don't think it's going to be bad until the actual day."