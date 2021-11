That ticket for the drawing on December 5 of last year was sold at Walmart near Tunkhannock.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you have old lottery tickets around, you might want to double-check them.

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 has not been claimed and will soon expire.

The ticker holder must file a prize claim with the pennsylvania lottery by the end of the business day on Friday, December 3 to collect their winnings.