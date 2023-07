One person was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the Susquehanna River Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FALLS, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a water rescue in Wyoming County Saturday night.

Crews responded to the Susquehanna River near Falls shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

One person was rescued from the water and transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for treatment.

There is no word yet on what led to the rescue or the severity of the person's injuries.