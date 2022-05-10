Walking through a work of pumpkin art in Wyoming County

'Tis the season for all things pumpkin. And for one couple in Wyoming County, that means it's time to turn their garden into a work of art using the fruits of fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One by one, Sherri Kukuchka stacks and arranges thousands of pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes, and colors.

The end result: scenes like one spanning Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock.

"In a mosaic, you're using lots of different pieces and putting them together, like tile or glass. But it can be anything, and in this case, it's pumpkins," Kukuchka explains.

Sherri and her husband Kevin met as horticulture students at Penn College in Williamsport. Soon after graduating, they turned their passion for plants into a career.

"It started out 26 years ago, just one greenhouse in a little shed, and it just evolved over time," Sherri said.

It also evolved through a pandemic. Like so many ideas, the "Pumpkin Walk" was born out of a need to get creative in 2020.

"How can we keep people spaced out, and you know, let them enjoy something for fall?" Sherri recalled thinking.

Turning their garden into a blank canvass and filling it with unique designs each autumn for people to explore is a labor of love. Just like any piece of art, it takes a lot of time and effort. But creativity is not a constraint for this couple.

"We always have more ideas than we can actually make happen."

They're already starting to think up ideas for next year.

You can check out the Pumpkin Walk Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., now through October 30. Tickets for adults cost $12. Kids are $10, and kids under 3 are free.

You can buy tickets in-person or online.

Visit the PUMPKIN WALK Wednesdays thru Sundays through October 30. See thousands of pumpkins on display! Get tickets at the door or online. 🎃 #thepumpkinwalk #wesocrazy #visitandwander Posted by Creekside Gardens on Tuesday, October 4, 2022