Walk-through pumpkin art exhibit in Wyoming County

The pumpkin walk is open Wednesdays through Sundays from now, until Halloween, at the pumpkin patch near Tunkhannock.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — In Wyoming County, there's a pumpkin patch that turns into a work of art.

Creekside Gardens near Tunkhannock has created its "pumpkin walk" for the second fall season.

The staff spends weeks working pumpkins and gourds into colorful mosaics.

People can take a two-hour stroll through the pumpkin art and, as Halloween approaches, are encouraged to come in costume.

"Our creative team, which is only a handful of us, really we put a lot into it. So in designing it and creating it, now is the reward of everyone coming in and enjoying it!" said Sherri Kukuchka with Creekside Gardens.

The pumpkin walk is open Wednesdays through Sundays from now through Halloween. For more information, you can visit their website.