The annual Veterans Day program was held Thursday morning in Tunkhannock.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Veterans and their families were invited to an annual Veterans Day program Thursday at Tunkhannock High School in Wyoming County.

Among the honorees was World War II veteran Norm Werkheiser from the Tunkhannock area who served in the U.S. Army's 87th Infantry Division.

The band and chorus also treated guests to patriotic music at the football stadium.