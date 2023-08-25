Vandals destroy Lackawanna Trail field

An investigation is underway in Wyoming County after vandals damaged some playing fields at Lackawanna Trail.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County are looking for whoever destroyed some playing fields at Lackawanna Trail.

District officials believe it happened either Thursday night or early Friday morning.

It looks like someone drove over the junior high field hockey field.

It will take weeks to fix, and the Girls Field Hockey team is getting ready for the start of the season.

"Our primary objective is to get the girls back on the field. They've been practicing all Summer. We want to make sure they have a field that is usable. Our maintenance crew will be down there today and over the weekend to make sure it's playable for Monday," said Dr. Mark Murphy.

Anyone with information on the vandalism at Lackawanna Trail should contact state police in Wyoming County.