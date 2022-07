The burglary happed around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at the Noxen Food Mart along Route 29.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The search is on for two men in Wyoming County who state police say were caught on camera breaking into a convenience store.

Surveillance pictures from inside Noxen Food Mart along Route 29 show the suspects.

Troopers say the duo shot through the front door of the business around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Once inside, the crooks stole vape pens and alcohol.