Two injured in three vehicle crash in Wyoming County

A wreck sent two people to the hospital. State police said one person was thrown from their car along Route 6 near Factoryville.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 6 north of Factoryville Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Truck Driver Samuel Kabwe was following one of the cars involved and had to slam on the breaks.

"It happened so fast that I saw like some smoke like in the air in the air," Kabwe said.

State police said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators said a grey Honda Fit was traveling northbound and drifted into the southbound lane, hitting the rear wheel of an oncoming tractor-trailer.

The Honda took the tractor trailer's tire off and hit a grey sedan that was following the truck, according to Troopers on the scene.

The two cars collided head-on and the grey sedan hit the guardrail.

"There was an old man that was in the grey [sedan] and another younger guy in the gray [Honda], but his body ejected out and went down the hill in the trees," Kabwe said. "He was moving, but crying in pain."

Others on the roadway rushed to help the two injured men.

Investigators said an emergency room doctor was nearby when the crash happened and helped stabilize the driver who'd been thrown from his car.

"We took the old man out of the car and we tried to help the guy that was down the hill," Kabwe said. "There was somebody over there making sure that he was breathing. Then, we called 911."

The two drivers were taken to the hospital, one with injuries that state police described as "serious."

Route 6 shut down for over an hour.

Traffic backed up for about a mile in both directions.

Seeing it all unfold right in front of him, Kabwe said he'll always keep his eyes on the road.

"I'll just be more cautious," he said. "It happened so fast. I hope they are okay and that the guy that flew out, I hope he's OK."