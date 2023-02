Flames broke out around 10 p.m. Saturday night along Levitt Hill Road in Northmoreland Township.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a fire in Wyoming County Saturday night.

Flames broke out around 10 p.m. at a home along Levitt Hill Road in Northmoreland Township.

The Wyoming County Coroner's Office confirmed two people were killed in the fire.

There is no word yet on what caused the deadly fire in Wyoming County.

