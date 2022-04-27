Two arrested on drug charges in Wyoming County

The arrests are related to alleged drug offenses at Keystone College and in the borough of Factoryville.

Example video title will go here for this video

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Two people were arrested Wednesday morning in Wyoming County for allegedly dealing drugs in Factoryville and on the campus of Keystone College.

We found Tunkhannock Township police and state troopers outside a home on College Avenue. Officers took boxes of evidence and at least one vehicle from the scene.

The Wyoming County district attorney says Montez Gaskin of Factoryville and Quamire Bell, who lives on campus, were taken into custody.

Both face several drug-related charges.