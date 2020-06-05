'Tunkhannock's Got Talent' challenges kids to show off their skills

A police organization in Wyoming County wants Tunkhannock Area students to submit a video showing of a talent to win a prize

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — As seen on its Facebook page, the Tunkhannock Police Athletic League in Wyoming County started about 20 years ago to grow relationships between the department and the community, specifically with kids.

"We do anything from sports athletic events, taking them to RailRiders games, Penguins games, but this is much different now because of the COVID virus obviously," said Detective David Ide.

Now, with social distancing and stay-at-home orders in effect, officers in the league had to adapt to continue their work with Tunkhannock area kids. So, they came up with the online "Tunkhannock's Got Talent" contest.

"We decided to do a talent contest, a virtual talent contest with the same kids. They can't leave their house, so we thought we would let them know we were thinking about them, and it gives them something to do as well," continued Ide.

From now until May 11, Tunkhannock Area students can submit a 30-second video of themselves displaying a special talent to the Tunkhannock Police Athletic League Facebook page. They've already started to get some videos.

"A little bit of everything actually. Dancing, art talents, and even horseback riding."

After the deadline, a panel of police officers will judge the submissions and choose first, second, and third place winners. The top prize is one hundred dollars and a trophy! The officers wanted to give kids another outlet to have fun and express themselves.

"It's a way to reduce stress and also let them know that the police still care about them and are thinking of them. Also, for them to stay home and stay safe while this is going on."