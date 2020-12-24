Bracing for bad weather in Wyoming County

In the Endless Mountains region, all eyes are on the Susquehanna River in Wyoming County as the area gets ready for quite the downpour.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — It's not the white Christmas people here were dreaming of. Instead, it's a wet one.

"Personally, I'd rather have snow because I like snow, but it's very warm. It's unseasonably warm and not usual for this time of year," said Tunkhannock resident Mary Linden.

It was definitely warmer than usual in Tunkhannock. Temperatures were in the 50s, and rain was flowing down streets.

"We are concerned a little bit at our house. We have a pond, you know, how high that would get and if our basement could flood. Yeah, it's not fun," Linden said.

All of this had volunteers with the Triton Hose Company spending their Christmas Eve at the fire department, making sure they're prepared if this wet weather turns to flooding.

"With everything that's been going on, families do want to get together and enjoy their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and we're just doing everything we can to make sure they're having a safe holiday also," said Triton Hose Company Chief Eric Kukuchka,

One worry for emergency responders is that when all of this rain freezes, it could turn to black ice.

"When the temperatures start to drop and the black ice, we just want to make sure everybody uses extreme caution," said the chief.

More rain and a potential for some snow is in the forecast on Christmas Day.

