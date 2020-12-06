'It's been all good' - Wyoming County business owners happy to reopen

There was a lot of positive energy in Wyoming County on Friday as places opened their doors. Small business owners say they're thrilled to get back on their feet.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — As Wyoming County enters the governor's green phase, people like Beckie Richards of Tunkhannock are treating themselves and breathing a sigh of relief.

"It had to happen, and I think it should have happened a while ago, so today's a positive day in Wyoming County and we want it to stay a positive day for our local businesses," Richards said.

That includes local businesses like Shabby Shek Salon & Boutique in Tunkhannock Township.

"It feels amazing!" said Christine Robinson. "We were a little nervous. We had several staff meetings to get prepared, so we felt confident about that. Just getting back to our routine feels really good, seeing our clients feels really good. We're just super excited to be here."

In the green phase, there are still rules for the salon. People who want to come to the salon will need an appointment and they have to sanitize their hands upon entry. Then their temperature is taken and if they have a temperature over 100 degrees, they have to reschedule.

"I'm just thankful she's back. My hair is thankful she's back. The entire community is thankful she's back because they have been very, very missed," Richards said.