Wyoming County residents rally to complain about remaining red

Folks gathered in Tunkhannock to urge state officials to allow the county to reopen.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — People rallied Thursday morning in Wyoming County to express their frustrations about being lumped in with other counties that are still under the governor's stay-at-home order.

The streets of Tunkhannock were filled with county residents who are upset with being closed despite their low number of cases and deaths of COVID-19.

George Yuhas helped organize the rally on short notice and the crowd of supporters showed that they want their county back in business.

"This was just evidence that this was a chance for people to get out and be more focused and it will grow from here without a doubt because it's nonsensical at this time," Yuhas said.

Frank Kelly owns a bar and restaurant in Wyoming County. As a small business owner, this has been frustrating on multiple levels.

"We're very frustrated about it, angry about it. We just want to know why. We want help. We want the governor to listen to something we have to say," Kelly said.

The rally was meant to be a show of support to the local officials trying to reach out to higher levels of government to get the county painted yellow by the governor.

"They don't get any kind of feedback from the governor and that's why we have to help them. They have parliamentary procedures they have to follow and we don't have to follow those. We've got to support them and push them further."