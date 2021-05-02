Tulip tour opens in Wyoming County

More than 350,000 flowers are in bloom.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Families took advantage of the sunshine in part of Wyoming County on Sunday by visiting Brown Hill Farms.

The farm in Tunkhannock kicked off its tulip tour this weekend.

Owners say there are more than 350,000 colorful flowers in bloom.

Many use the tulips for decoration or even replant them at home.

Folks could stroll through and take pictures or pick tulips for $1 apiece.

"We had the greatest, greatest time. We'll plant them in the garden, we got some really beautiful bulbs and some varieties that I certainly don't have, so I'll be planting these as soon as we get back to Jessup," said Grace Sakevich of Jessup.