Trump supporters host rally in Wyoming County

WYOMING, Pa. — Hundreds of people came out to a rally in Wyoming County to show their support for President Trump.

Supporters came to an outdoor event in Tunkhannock to pick up Trump signs and flags, play games, listen to music and speeches.

There were also forms available for people to register to vote.

The event was organized by NEPA Women and Men for Trump, a grassroots organization formed in 2016 with the goal of getting President Trump re-elected.