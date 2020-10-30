Trailers destroyed by fire Wyoming County

Officials say the trailers were used as hunting cabins.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Two trailers parked near a vacant home have been completely destroyed by a fire Friday morning in Wyoming County.

The fire sparked some time after 6 o'clock along Creamery Road near Tunkhannock in Northmoreland Township.

Two trailers being used as hunting cabins were parked next to a vacant house on the property.

No one was living in the home but it's still unclear if anyone was living in the trailers.

No one was injured in the fire.