Trailers destroyed by fire Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Two trailers parked near a vacant home have been completely destroyed by a fire Friday morning in Wyoming County.
The fire sparked some time after 6 o'clock along Creamery Road near Tunkhannock in Northmoreland Township.
Two trailers being used as hunting cabins were parked next to a vacant house on the property.
No one was living in the home but it's still unclear if anyone was living in the trailers.
No one was injured in the fire.
Fire Marshalls are on scene investigating what sparked the flames in Wyoming County.