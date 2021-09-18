Touch-A-Truck benefits Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock

All the proceeds will go towards children's programs at the theater.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Children had the opportunity to get up close and personal with different vehicles on Saturday in Wyoming County.

Touch-A-Truck at Lazybrook Park near Tunkhannock featured big rigs, construction vehicles, tractors, and more.

Boys and girls had fun seeing, touching, and climbing into all the different vehicles.

The first 400 kids were given a free firefighter hat.