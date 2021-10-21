Several vehicles involved in deadly wreck in Wyoming County

Route 6 in Clinton Township will be closed in both directions for several hours.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Wyoming County.

According to state police, the wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. along Route Six in Clinton Township.

Officials say the driver of a tractor-trailer tried to swerve around a stopped car but ended up hitting another car in oncoming traffic head-on.

Police haven't released the name of the victim or said if anyone else was hurt.

Route Six was closed for several hours while police investigated the deadly wreck.