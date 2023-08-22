The comfort of man's best friend

A funeral home in Wyoming County is adding a new level of comfort for families who come through their doors.

Example video title will go here for this video

Charlie spends his days at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home in Tunkhannock, waiting patiently for his moment to comfort a grieving family.

"When you know you're coming to a funeral home, you're already upset, and you're already stressed, so when you can walk into the funeral home and see Charlie, he gives you more reassurance," said Louis Marcho, owner of Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home.

The 9-month-old Australian Labrador went through intense training to become a certified facility therapy dog before coming into the care of his handlers, Louis and Hannah Marcho.

They work with families during one of the toughest times of their lives to navigate the loss of a loved one.

"Not everyone handles funerals and grief the same way, so he is able to be there for people who need that extra bit of support," said Louis.

'People are realizing that there is only so much that a human could comfort you, and sometimes people don't really want to open up and show their emotions to another human so they can cuddle Charlie," explained Hannah Marcho.

He provides something humans can't, the empathy of man's best friend.

"There was a little girl whose grandmother's viewing was happening, and she was about 8 years old, and she sat with Charlie almost the whole night, so that was really nice to see him in action," said Hannah.

Charlie is allowed to visit places like churches, hospice centers and hospitals.

"We invite people to come if they want to see him pet him, get to know him because then when you do suffer a loss, you know he's here, and you know you will be able to see him and be comforted by him," said Louis.

He is also hypoallergenic and non-shedding.