Officials taking action before rainbow fentanyl hits communities in PA

Federal law enforcement says rainbow fentanyl started showing up in the U.S. back in February. Officials are working to educate parents, students, and kids early.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters.

The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm.

“That's why we are going to scream this message as much as we can so that everywhere people turn, they hear it, and they hear one pill can kill, and they know what we are talking about,” said Peters.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and is so powerful that just two milligrams can kill you.

According to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, drug traffickers have started adding candy-like colors to fentanyl. Hoping the rainbow of colors will lead to more young people getting hooked.

“The real way to battle this and stop it is for parents to talk to their children and for us to educate each other,” said Peters.

Peters says rainbow fentanyl has not shown up in Wyoming county yet, but students at Keystone College in Factoryville say they know it's out there.

“And just the thought that potentially people that I'm close with or that I know could be getting involved in that stuff, you know,” said Makayla Sigafoos, A sophomore at Keystone. “Without really knowing what they're doing makes me upset and nervous.”

It's now been seized in 21 states.

Many colleges and universities, including Penn State, are now warning students about rainbow fentanyl.