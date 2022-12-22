Sweet cookie social in Wyoming County

Dozens of people showed up to the event with the goal of bringing people together to create safer schools.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There were no lefses to be had here at this cookie social in Wyoming County.

The Lackawanna Trail Inclusion Club hosted the cookie decorating event near Factoryville Thursday despite the snowy start to the day.

The club teamed up with Sandy Hook Promise to put on the event.

That organization is all about creating safe schools.

One teacher says the whole idea behind this event is to bring people together.

"So to have a roomful of kids behind me, conversing with each other, putting their cell phones down and having actual conversations, doing an activity together is really great," said Megyn Stevens, Learning support teacher.

About two dozen people attended the event in Wyoming County.