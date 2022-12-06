Supporting a mom with cancer

After recently being diagnosed with cancer, a single mom is receiving support from communities across northeastern Pennsylvania through a carnival benefit.

Example video title will go here for this video

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Creekside Park in Factoryville transformed into a carnival in honor of Mariah Fenton. A single mom of two who was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in mid-March.

This carnival was organized by her friends and family who have seen her struggling since the diagnosis.

“I knew she was sick, but we didn't know what was wrong. When she came into the house for the first time and said, 'it's cancer,' I was in instant shut down and denial,” said Barbi Miller, Mariah Fenton’s mother.

“I mean it's a slow-growing, non-aggressive cancer which is good in a way because that means when I'm done treatments, I'm done,” said Mariah Fenton.

To take care of herself and her daughters, Mariah stopped working in May when she began getting treatment 5 days a week. So her bosses initiated this carnival fundraiser to help with travel and medical expenses.

“I can't even wrap my head around how many people showed up to set up the games or to run the ticket booth of donate baskets. I mean we have a hundred raffle baskets and even more coming in so it's beyond words," added Fenton.

Mariah is so touched by the generosity of the northeastern Pennsylvania communities to her and her family. She wants to provide the same support for other cancer patients in the area.

“I've been looking for other benefits for people dealing with the same kind of things I've been dealing with. I want to do my part to help donate when I can or even help educate people,”

If you would like to help out Mariah, you can donate here.