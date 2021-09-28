Students at Lackawanna Trail High School dismissed after evacuation

A "small incendiary device" was apparently ignited accidentally inside the school Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of high school students in Wyoming County were sent home Tuesday morning after a small explosion.

Superintendent Matthew Rakauskas of the Lackawanna Trail School District tells us a cell phone or battery charger exploded in the second-floor hallway of the high school just before 8 a.m. as classes were to begin. He said no one was hurt.

Investigators believe it was accidental.

"As the students were getting ready for first period, a small explosion did happen on the second floor. The students were immediately evacuated, and the state police and local police have been involved. They are investigating. Fortunately, we were able to get everyone out of the building safely and put our evacuation plan in place," Rakauskas said.

About 450 students at Lackawanna Trail High School in Clinton Township were dismissed early, and the school was checked to make sure there were no other problems.

After a meeting to discuss what happened, teachers were also sent home.

Classes remained in session at the elementary center in Factoryville.

State police are investigating.