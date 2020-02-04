State-wide stay at home order issued, including counties without known coronavirus cases

People in Wyoming County were largely in favor of the governor's state-wide stay at home order.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf placed the entire state under a stay at home order. That includes places like Wyoming County, which does not have any known cases of COVID-19 right now.

Closed signs mark a majority of storefronts in Tunkhannock and few cars travel down a main artery in town as Wyoming County, along with the rest of the commonwealth, has been ordered to stay at home by the governor.

That means people can only leave for "essential trips" like going to the grocery store, medical visits, and take-out at restaurants.

There are no known cases of Covid-19 in Wyoming County, but there are plenty in surrounding counties.

"I didn't expect it as you know Wyoming County has no cases yet, but I also understand why, so I don't have a problem with it," Mark Mellas of Tunkhannock Township said.

"I think it was a good idea. It was the right thing to do. It's getting closer, yeah we're starting to hear Wayne County first and then we started hearing the other counties around but so far, I understand a few counties around us are still okay," Carlos Penedos of Tunkhannock said.

"It was kind of a relief, I guess, because just reading all of the articles and everything the sooner everyone stays home, the sooner this spread lessens I guess," April Shultz of Tunkhannock said.

Wyoming County Commissioners are also asking people not to travel here if they are from an area that is experiencing community spread of Covid-19.

Commissioners said this rural county only has one hospital, and although health care professionals there are trained, an influx of outsiders could overwhelm the hospital.

Shultz said she is at high risk if she gets the coronavirus because she is asthmatic.

She was happy to hear commissioners are discouraging outsiders from coming here.

"I selfishly don't want the risk to be higher. It's kind of relieving that they're kind of backing keeping everyone in place kind of slowing it all down," Shultz said.