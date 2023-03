Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub takes a look at just one of the many tasks needed to get the retreat for veterans and first responders ready for the season.

NOXEN, Pa. — This week Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub joins Patriots Cove founder Jeff Swire on one of his many 'spring cleaning' tasks to get the retreat for veterans, first responders, and their families ready for the season.

Watch the video above to take a look at what needs to happen to make sure the miles of trails on its campus are safe for exploring.

If you want to learn more about Patriots Cove, you can visit its website by clicking here.