Shining the spotlight on Bertha Colodny

You're never too old to prove that you're a star, and that's exactly what Bertha Colodny is doing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Bertha, who also goes by Bebe, is 100 years old and still performing for the world to see.

We caught up with Bebe at rehearsal Tuesday night at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

She's going to be part of the Golden Days of Radio Players performance.

The group will put on three radio shows from the 1930s and 50's.

Want to see Bebe step into the spotlight?

Tickets are on sale now for the performance June 7th at 7 p.m. at the Dietrich in Tunkhannock.