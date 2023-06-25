Softball tournament in Wyoming County

A softball tournament to help those in recovery was held in Tunkhannock Township Sunday.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — An annual softball tournament took place in Wyoming County Sunday, but it was about more than winning.

This is the 9th year the Sober Sluggers have held the picnic and tournament at NAPA Field in Tunkhannock Township.

The tournament includes teams from drug and alcohol treatment organizations in six different counties.

Organizers say it helps those in recovery connect with each other and have fun.

"I think it's great. In this field, you know, a lot of times, our patients and people in recovery get kind of a bad reputation. So this allows us to get together with all of our families and do something really positive and show our patients and show everybody in recovery that recovery can be fun too," said Dr. Arianne Scheller, CEO of Endless Mountain Extended Care.

The event has grown from just a tournament into a family affair and fundraiser in Wyoming County.