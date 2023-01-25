Snowy work and play in Wyoming County

For some people, a snow day is all fun and games. For others, there's still work to be done.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather.

Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply.

"Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton Township Roadmaster Donald Chamberlin.

Chamberlin says even more salt is on its way. The crews came in early to get a jump on the snow, as the township has 30 miles of roads to take care of.

"We're mixing anti-skid with the salt 50/50. 50 percent salt, 50 percent anti-skid. It all depends on how warm it is out. If it's a lot colder, say below 25 degrees, salt doesn't work. You need more anti-skid in it, so people don't skid," explained Chamberlin.

From work to play, Newswatch 16 found kids at Creekside Park taking full advantage of the snow day.

"It's so much better than having virtual because everybody is stuck in their house while watching the snow fall outside, and I'd rather be outside playing and having fun than sitting in my house on the computer," said 12-year-old Riley Borruso.

"I'm just happy and excited because I get to play in it, and I'm just excited since we haven't had a lot of snow. We've had a little but not a lot," said 10-year-old Melanie Borruso.

The parents were especially happy to see the kids unplug and burn off some energy, spending a couple of hours out at their favorite sledding spot.

"They enjoy the sledding hill. The kids love it, the dogs like to play in the dog park, yeah! Lots of fun on a snowy day."