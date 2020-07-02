Winter weather causes travel troubles in Tunkhannock area

Drivers in Wyoming County dealt with snow-covered slushy roads on Friday.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County tell us they were busy earlier in the day on Friday with crashes due to the winter weather.

Route 6 going in and out of Tunkhannock was a mess well into the afternoon with slush freezing into ice on the roads causing drivers to move very slowly.

On Route 29 as well, there were some disabled vehicles and a few cars sliding off the road where police had to direct traffic to avoid crashes from taking place. Luckily. no injuries were reported.