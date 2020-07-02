Winter weather causes travel troubles in Tunkhannock area

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County tell us they were busy earlier in the day on Friday with crashes due to the winter weather.
Route 6 going in and out of Tunkhannock was a mess well into the afternoon with slush freezing into ice on the roads causing drivers to move very slowly.
On Route 29 as well, there were some disabled vehicles and a few cars sliding off the road where police had to direct traffic to avoid crashes from taking place. Luckily. no injuries were reported.
"We had a couple disabled tractor-trailers early on. PennDOT came in and salted the roads and they were on their way," said Trooper Luke Jolley. "There are not reported injuries at this time."