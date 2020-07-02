Snowy travels through Wyoming County

Newswatch 16 traveled through the county on Friday to check out the conditions.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The snow started coming down quickly around 11 a.m. just outside Clarks Summit in Lackawanna County, and by the time we arrived in Nicholson, there was a good coating on everything and a good crowd forming inside Germana's Pizzeria.

"It is crazy. We sell a lot of sheet pizzas, wings, sandwiches. I'm surprised at how many people come out in this weather," said Tiffany Germana.

Germana's got busy fast with the lunch rush and additional orders coming in with kids getting out of school early -- a rare occasion so far this winter.

"I have my son here now. With a couple of delays and stuff we've gotten lucky so far this year, so two in a row throws us for a loop," Germana said.

Cameron, age 6, got out of school early and doesn't mind helping out at the family business on a snow day.

"I like to make pizzas, pepperoni and plain."

Kids definitely don't mind being off on a snow day like today when the snow is perfect for making snowballs, but those people that have to drive on it say the slippery stuff underneath is what really makes driving dangerous.

The side roads between Nicholson and Meshoppen were snow-covered. There was even a car that slid off the road into a ditch on West Nicholson Road.

It was a very slow-go even for those with four-wheel drive because of the heavy snow with the slush underneath. The sloppy conditions caused several accidents throughout the area.

"Coming up Route 6 they said, we're closing the mountain down, so we had to turn around and we went all the way up from Wyalusing to Camptown. From Camptown to Lawton, Lawton back down to Meshoppen. Then we heard Mile Hill was closed up here," Joseph Kircher said.

In Meshoppen, plow trucks were out and about cleaning parking lots and side roads. Route 6, which runs right through town, had been treated by PennDOT and was mainly wet.

Heading back towards Tunkhannock on Route 6, the conditions got worse and we passed six state police cars with lights and sirens on -- a busy day for them, too.

