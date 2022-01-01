Shoppers grab lottery tickets in Wyoming County

Saturday's jackpot is up to at least $500 million.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Someone might be a half a billion dollars richer in 2022!

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is up to at least $500,000,000.

That's because no one took home the big prize in Wednesday night's drawing.

Newswatch 16 found folks picking out their lucky numbers at Pen-Mart in Tunkhannock on Saturday afternoon.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million, but one newlywed is feeling extra lucky.

"Oooph, man, ahhh, words can't even explain; I just got married, so I'd definitely take my wife on a honeymoon for sure. I'd definitely buy a house. I like race cars, so I'll buy some race cars, some motorcycles," said Dylan Harvey of Tunkhannock.

You can watch the Powerball drawing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday right before Newswatch 16 at 11.