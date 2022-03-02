Shoppers feeling stress at the checkout in Wyoming County

Inflation was one of President Biden's biggest talking points during the State of the Union address. Some PA residents to afford even the essentials.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Stress at the checkout.

Customers in the Commonwealth say they’ve been paying more and more for everyday food items.

"It was incremental at first, for bread and milk and eggs and butter," said Heather Scanlon of Tunkhannock. "It’s jumped a lot. At least the supply is there. That’s better than it was in COVID, but it hurts."

Shoppers in Tunkhannock said they’re feeling the effects of rising prices at the grocery store and every cart-full is costing more.

"Everything is here," said Richard Kalinowski, pointing to his shopping cart. "If I run out of it, then I’ve got to go back to whatever is frozen and canned goods."

Kalinowski said his grocery bill has more than doubled.

Now, he’s only heading to the store about once a month.

"Well, you’ve gotta eat fresh vegetables every now and then," he said. "You have no choice. They’re high, but you just cut back. Cut back on everything. Buy what’s on sale when you can and just go from there."

Marion Austin of Tunkhannock said she’s always looking for coupons and makes sure to check prices as she shops.

"Instead of going with a name-brand item, then I might choose to go with the store, their brand instead," she said. "Of course, our kids are grown now, so I do feel for families that have young children that want certain items. We have flexibility, but not all families do."

Scanlon doesn’t have much choice.

"I take care of my mom, who’s ill, so we feel it even more. You budget it and you stretch things," she said. "Maybe you don’t have as big portions. You just watch it. I can’t do anything but make sure that she’s well, so you can’t make adjustments that much."

Shoppers said they hope the spring and summer months will offer some relief. Some plan to grow their own fruits and veggies to help cut costs.