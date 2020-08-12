Shop with a Cop kicks off with pandemic changes

The state troopers and game wardens shopped from the children's lists.

For the first time, state troopers from Troop P and State Game Wardens are shopping for Christmas presents together at Walmart in Tunkhannock for families in need.

"Sullivan County Children, Youth identified 47 children that were in need and we're all coming together to help the community," said State Police Officer Carl Puskar of Troop P.

Each game warden and a state trooper was supplied with a list for each child listing items they wanted under their Christmas tree not necessarily for themselves, but for their family members too.

Because of donations, each child was allowed to spend $100 for their household.

Usually, those children would be here shopping with the officers, but that wasn't possible this year because of COVID-19

"Typically, they'd be partnered up with a trooper when the game wardens that are here, they would get to spend the $100 on their family members," said Puskar.

Which some of these shoppers say would have come in handy.

"They would know their relative, and they would know what they enjoy, and it would make it a whole lot easier," said Michael Scott, Deputy State Game Warden.

Especially when shopping for things like make-up.

But the law enforcement officers tell Newswatch 16 it was still a cheerful experience.

"Indeed, I thought it was going to be a bit of a wet blanket not having the children here, but we're actually having a great time building bridges between PSP, and of course the camaraderie with other officers," said Scott.