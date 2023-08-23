Shadowbrook Resort to be sold

Resort officials say a developer plans to turn the property into a senior living facility.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — In just eight days, a popular events venue in Wyoming County will close, leaving employees without a job.

According to resort officials, a developer plans to turn Shadowbrook Resort near Tunkhannock into a retirement community.

Shadowbrook Resort includes an 18-hole golf course, a bar and restaurant, as well as a hotel.

The resort also hosts weddings, birthday parties, baby showers and fundraisers.

Resort workers tell Newswatch 16 they are working with anyone who has an event scheduled after August 31st to help them find a new location.

The golf course at Shadowbrook will remain open for the rest of the season.