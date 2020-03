A girl scout troop from Wyoming County is show their appreciation to those on the front line of the pandemic.

Many people are looking for ways to show their appreciation for health care workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic, and that includes a girl scout troop from Wyoming County.

The girls decided to help show their thanks with cookies.

Troop 50015 donated more than 250 boxes of those delicious Girl Scout cookies to doctors, nurses, and staff at Moses Taylor in Scranton.