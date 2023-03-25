Sixth annual Run to Remember held in Wyoming County

The race is in honor of Kara Cook, a young woman who died from cancer.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A 5k walk and run was held in Wyoming County to honor a young woman who died from cancer.

It was the 6th annual Run to Remember in honor of Kara Cook, a past patient at Allied Services Scranton Pediatric Center.

The Run to Remember celebrates Kara's life.

The race began at the Lake Carey Volunteer Fire Company, and the route took runners and walkers all around the lake.

The rainy and colder temperatures didn't stop folks from coming out.

Race officials say they're grateful for all the support.

"Especially on a day like today, we're in the high 30s, and it's raining sideways and sleet, and to have over 120 participants today, it just means so much at how much the community cared for Kara and about Allied Services, said Adam Edwards, Race Director.

All proceeds from this event benefit pediatric therapy programs at Allied Services.