LACEYVILLE, Pa. — A man has died after being struck by an SUV in Wyoming County on Saturday night.

Police say James Fluck from the Bethlehem area was struck around 9:30 p.m. while crossing Route 6 in Laceyville.

Authorities have not said whether charges will be filed against the driver in the deadly crash in Wyoming County.