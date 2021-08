Two trucks crashed near Laceyville on Monday morning, closing the busy stretch of road.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A busy stretch of road in Wyoming County was shut down Monday morning when two trucks crashed.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m. on Route 6 in Braintrim Township, between Meshoppen and Laceyville.

Emergency crews said an oversized load hauling an empty oil tank and a truck hauling sand crashed.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.