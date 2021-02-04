Restaurant reopens with new name in Wyoming County

Six West is the new name of the eatery at Shadowbrook Resort just outside Tunkhannock.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One of the most prominent restaurants in Wyoming County is back open again after being closed since December.

Six West is the new name of the eatery at Shadowbrook Resort just outside Tunkhannock.

The old restaurant here closed its doors after Governor Wolf laid down more COVID restrictions right before the holiday season.

The break gave employees time to plan a whole new menu.

"Hopefully the dining room will be full, the patio will be full, we'll be able to open up the pavilion and try to fill the place up," said Joseph Jacksof, executive chef. "Get people in here, have a good time, drinks, food. Make it a good summer."