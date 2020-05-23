New flags to honor fallen heroes

Folks met up at Sunnyside Cemetery around 8 a.m. Saturday morning to check for tattered flags in need of replacing.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Volunteers spent the start of the Memorial Day weekend adorning the graves of veterans in part of Wyoming County with new American flags.

The flag placing was sponsored by American Legion Post 457 in Tunkhannock.

Boy Scouts from the area were among the volunteers, and they say nothing is more rewarding than donating their time to helping veterans.

"Makes us feel great cause were active in the community and we love helping out the veterans every chance we get and we like being able to be somebody that the veterans can call if they need help," said Hunter Talcott, eagle scout.