A tent was set up outside of the movie theater and inside about 20 volunteers were dishing up pasta dinners.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — People in Wyoming County came together to raise a fork for the Dietrich Theater and help out one of their favorite local businesses hit hard by the economic impacts of coronavirus.

It's all part of what organizers are calling Neighbor Helping Neighbor Sunday.

Dinners were provided by Samario's and included penne pasta, meatballs, and a dinner roll.

All of the proceeds went to the Dietrich, which has been closed for months due to the pandemic.

"It just shows that the community rallying behind us in a time we couldn't be open and they really want to make sure that we get back up and running easily," said Ronnie Harvey, Dietrich Theater General Manager.