MEHOOPANY, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County are searching for a missing 76-year-old man.

Kenneth Shaw was last seen in the area of State Route 87, Mehoopany Township, on Thursday morning.

Police believe Shaw may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Shaw is asked to call the state police in Tunkhannock at (570) 836-2141.