Demonstrators gathered for the second week to complain about the governor's stay-at-home orders.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — For the second week in a row, protesters in Wyoming County rallied to urge state lawmakers to push for their county to reopen.

A few dozen demonstrators gathered at the courthouse in Tunkhannock Thursday morning.

People we spoke with tell Newswatch 16 they are angry and disgusted over the governor's threats.