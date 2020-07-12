$100K Powerball winner sold in Wyoming County

The winning ticket for Satuday's drawing was sold at Walmart near Tunkhannock.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery hit a $100,000 winner sold in Wyoming County.

A Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday, December 5 drawing matched four of the five white balls drawn — 3, 4, 6, 48, 53, and the red Powerball 10 — to win $100,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Walmart near Tunkhannock gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.