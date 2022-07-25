Power outage, blocked roads after Sunday storm

Much of our area saw heavy rains and damaging winds Sunday night, which tore down trees and power lines. Some folks remain without power Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The sight of a tree snapped in half may be found in many parts of our area after Sunday night's storm.

A massive tree came down in a yard near Factoryville in Wyoming County.

There were also trees that fell across roads, forcing them to be closed until the trees could be removed, including those on Canaan Street in Carbondale.

West Nicholson Road near Nicholson had several trees blocking the road, ripping down power lines. Shamus Waters lives nearby and said it was a wild night as the live lines caught his parent's field on fire.

"Everyone came outside. This happened here and down by the church was sparking, too. They were saying, but that stopped, and this just kept burning all night," Waters said.

Waters said firefighters stayed through the night, making sure the fire didn't spread. But that didn't ease worries for neighbors.

"The power is still on, but we all shut our power off at our houses because it was surging," Waters said.

There is no visible storm damage in Nicholson, but there isn't power. Residents were worried about what will happen if it takes too long to come back on.

"I'm on a fixed income, so now, all that food is gone, and I'm not going to be able to replace it because I have no money to replace it," Rhonda Detrick said.

Detrick said the last time storms knocked out power in Nicholson, it took days to restore. She said she hopes that won't happen this time.

"It's beyond frustrating. I know for myself, other tenants, my landlord, this has just gone on too long," she said.

Hundreds of homes and businesses are still without power in Wyoming County.

A spokesman for the power company said 140 additional linemen are coming from as far away as Virginia to help restore power.

If you'd like to report an outage or wires down, click here or call 1-800-342-5775 (1-800-DIAL-PPL).

For the most up-to-date information on the outage, check out these outage maps: