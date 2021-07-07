Police search for shooter in Wyoming County

Newswatch 16 spoke to a relative of the suspect who heard the shooting take place.

MEHOOPANY, Pa. — Police in Meshoppen said they are on the lookout for Daniel Fowler, 27, of Mehoopany.

Fowler is wanted on charges of aggravated assault after a shooting on Tuesday.

Fowler's family said he shot a family friend around 2:30 in the afternoon in a barn in Mehoopany.

Tina Wells is Fowler's aunt. She lives on the property and heard the shooting.

"All of a sudden we heard somebody screaming, so we came running out the door, my husband and me come running out the door... He said, 'he shot me, he shot me,' and then we see Daniel walking up the road," Wells said.

Police said the victim and Fowler were working on a vehicle inside a barn on Race Street when they got into an argument over a woman.

Officers said Fowler showed his gun and the two began wrestling for control of the weapon.

Police said the victim put his hands on the end of the gun and Fowler fired, striking the victim's abdomen and hands.

"Scared. Very scared because if he didn't have the gun on him, you know, my husband probably would've detained him. But with the gun on him, we did not want to detain him at all," Wells said.

Wells said if she could tell her nephew anything, it would be the following.

"Give yourself up. Come back. You know, just give yourself up because you don't want to do anything stupid," Wells said.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital and he is expected to be okay.